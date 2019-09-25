CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘Source’ Tells Me Trump ‘Does Not Want To Be Impeached’

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta appeared on air Wednesday morning to report a major bombshell: that President Trump doesn’t want to be impeached.

“You’ve heard–that the president has said, ‘Well, this could be good for me. This impeachment process could work for us and help the Republicans.’ The Trump campaign was saying last night this is going to energize our base and so on,” Acosta said.

“I talked to a source close to the White House last night, someone who regularly talks to the president who says, you know what, he does not want to be impeached. He does not like the idea of impeachment. Has been worried about this since last December right after the midterms when the Democrats took the house. And that this has been on his mind for some time,” he added.

“This source looked at what happened yesterday where, all of the sudden, we are going to see the transcript. And all of the sudden, we are going to get the whistle-blower complaint. Supposedly. We’ll find out in what form and so on. That is being viewed as signs that the president is concerned about this.”

Acosta later hopped on Twitter to promote his scoop.

Despite Trump’s comments that he believes impeachment would help him politically, a source familiar with his thinking tells us he’s worried about being impeached and has been since the Dems took the House last November. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 25, 2019

The CNN correspondent recently claimed that under Trump, America has become a “vicious” and “nasty country.

“I think we also have to take stock of what we’re doing at home, what we’re doing in our communities, what’s happening in our daily lives that is contributing to this culture of just viciousness,” he said. (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Heckles Trump As He Walks Off Stage During G7 Summit In France)

CNN in general has a history of running strange bottom chyrons during their on-air broadcasting, including using the word “shithole” in 2018, and mistakenly referring to Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam as a Republican.