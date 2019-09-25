Lane Kiffin Says He’s Turned Down Offers For TV Shows About FAU’s Football Team

Lane Kiffin has had TV offers while coaching at Florida Atlantic University, but he doesn’t have much interest in doing them.

Kiffin is in his third season with the Owls, after several head coaching jobs, and a stint as the OC at Alabama. He’s raised the profile of the program a ton, but he still doesn’t want TV cameras poking around.

“I just felt it wasn’t the right timing for now. It felt really good to be able to just coach,” Kiffin told Bleacher Report when discussing turning down behind the scenes style shows on FAU in a piece published Tuesday.

I’d really encourage all of you to read the whole profile from BR. It’s a fascinating look into the mind of one of the most famous football coaches on the planet. (RELATED: Lane Kiffin Responds To Criticism That He’s The Worst Coaching Hire In The Last Decade)

Lane Kiffin isn’t just any ordinary football coach. He’s been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He’s coached in the NFL, was fired from USC in spectacular fashion, and now is running FAU.

He really does seem to enjoy the lower profile he has down in Boca Raton.

I can also understand why he might not want a bunch of cameras around. Kiffin is doing a nice job with the Owls.

The last thing he needs right now are a bunch of unnecessary distractions. You know what’s a gigantic distraction?

A TV show being filmed about your football program.

Kiffin should continue trying to build up the Owls the best he can, and everything else will take care of itself.

If things go well, he could return to the Power Five. After all, the fans around the country want him on the biggest stage possible.