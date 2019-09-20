Lane Kiffin: UCF Looks ‘Like An ACC Or SEC Team’

FAU coach Lane Kiffin thinks UCF could hang around in a major conference without any problem.

FAU got slapped around by UCF to the tune of 48-14 earlier in the season, and that was all Kiffin had to see in order to know they’re a legit team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told Yahoo Sports the following about the Knights:

They looked just like an ACC or SEC team. Not Alabama or Clemson, but one of the top teams in both of those conferences. They’ve done an unbelievable job recruiting. They have skill. Normally in the Group of Five they have skill players but not the [size on] the lines, well UCF has long and good-looking linemen.

It’s hard to find anything to disagree with what Kiffin said. UCF has played two SEC teams in the past couple years and split with them.

They beat Auburn, the SEC West champs at the time, in a bowl game and then kept it close in a bowl game against LSU the following year.

Clearly, they have no problem hanging with powerhouse teams.

The only question now is whether or not UCF will get into the playoff if they go undefeated once again. You’d think they’d have to have a shot, right?

After being shut out twice, at some point we need to know if UCF is the real deal or not. If they go undefeated, I’d want to see them in the playoff.

I think most college football fans agree with me.

We’ll see what the Knights do down the stretch, but I think there’s a very good chance they go undefeated in the regular season.