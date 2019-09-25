President Donald Trump Reacts To The Release Of The Ukraine Call Transcript

President Donald Trump reacted to the release of the White House transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, referring to it as a “nothing call.”

The transcript revealed that Trump did ask Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s pressure on Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor who was looking into his son’s business ties, but it did not establish a quid pro quo arrangement. (RELATED: Here’s The Transcript Of Trump’s Call With The Ukrainian President)

WATCH:

“There was no pressure whatsoever, and if you take a look at the Democrats, they went down to see the president of Ukraine and they asked him for all sorts of things,” Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly. “[Zelensky] himself just came out with a statement saying there was absolutely no pressure put on him.”

“Just so you understand, it’s the single greatest witch hunt in American history … it’s a disgraceful thing. The letter was a great letter, meaning the letter revealing the call,” Trump continued. “The way you had that built up, that call, it was going to be the call from hell. It turned out to be a nothing call, other than a lot of people said, ‘I never knew you could be so nice.'”

The president blamed the “corrupt” media for hyping the call and went on to list the accomplishments of his administration, claiming that those accomplishments should negate the Democrats’ desire for impeachment.