Trump Campaign Says Transcript Release Proves President ‘Did Nothing Wrong’

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign forcefully responded Wednesday to the release of the transcript of a discussion between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The much-anticipated transcript revealed that Trump brought up Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor, but did not mention a quid pro quo. House Democrats announced Tuesday that they were officially launching an impeachment inquiry against Trump. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

“Because of their pure hatred for President Trump, desperate Democrats and the salivating media already had determined their mission: take out the President,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly accused Democrats of engaging in a fishing expedition to overturn the results of the 2016 Presidential election, where Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. (RELATED: ‘Error’ Page On Trump’s Website Shows Hillary Clinton As President)

“The facts prove the President did nothing wrong,” Parscale continued. “This is just another hoax from Democrats and the media, contributing to the landslide re-election of President Trump in 2020.”

The vast majority of Congressional Democrats and 2020 presidential candidates now officially support impeaching the president.