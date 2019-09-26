Lefties Go Crazy As Tom Cotton Dishes About Hunter Biden’s Alleged Love Child

Hunter Biden says he’s not a baby daddy.

In late August, he strongly denied fathering a child with an Arkansas woman last summer. He hasn’t coughed up any money. He’s allegedly trying to wash his hands of all of it.

The woman, Lunden Roberts, filed a lawsuit against Biden in May to make him acknowledge paternity, pay child support, legal fees and healthcare costs for a baby born last summer.

On Thursday morning, Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton went on Hugh Hewitt‘s radio program and dished about Biden’s checkered love life. “There is a young women in her 20s in Arkansas who has filed a paternity suit in Arkansas state court against Hunter Biden. And he is dodging the process, and has done so for months,” Cotton said, after asking Hewitt if he wanted to hear a fresh “local angle” about Hunter Biden’s character.

Hewitt’s interest was obviously piqued.

Cotton added, “He is literally hiding out from process servers so he doesn’t have to submit to a DNA test. He claims that he is not the father of this child. If that’s the case, why doesn’t he just accept process and provide a DNA sample? But no, he is literally hiding out from those working for a young woman in Arkansas who’s raising a child by herself after she’s filed suit against Hunter Biden in Arkansas state court.”

Biden and Roberts met while she was studying at George Washington University.

Leftie journos chafed at Cotton even discussing the matter with Hewitt.

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake whined, “Hugh, why is this relevant to literally anything?”

Wait — let me take a quick stab at this. As the Democratic Party opens an impeachment inquiry against President Trump involving a phone conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Joe Biden and son, Hunter Biden, anything regarding Hunter Biden is objectively on the table.

Hewitt replied, “Lawyers like @SenTomCotton and me would say it goes to character and character goes to qualifications to sit on Board of Ukraine Company collecting $50K a month for 5 years. What do you think, Garrett, the Ukraine boss thought he was buying? Expertise?”

ABC Chief Political Correspondent — the always prophetic — Matthew Dowd also weighed in, tweeting, “This is really pathetic Hugh. And it isn’t surprising the likes of Tom Cotton is involved.” (ABC’s Matthew Dowd Should Keep Sunday Divinity Talk to Joel Osteen)

Ex-MSNBCer Jimmy Williams, a South Carolina Democratic consultant, was also outraged that Hewitt would discuss such a topic. “You mean the guy who filibustered #cassandrabutts nomination while she was dying to spite Barack Obama? I’ve never met a senator who lacked moral authority more so than Cotton. And Hugh, this is despicable.”

Biden’s love life could give a person whiplash. And who — in his or her right mind— doesn’t want to hear more about it?

An admitted drug addict who once went to rehab in Tijuana, Biden’s romantic relationships have taken on a a certain roller coaster quality. After his brother, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015, Hunter Biden began dating his dead brother’s widow, Hallie. He had reportedly been estranged from his wife, Kathleen, with whom he has three children, Finnegan, Maisy and Naomi. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Is A Sucker For Love)

In mid-May, Hunter Biden, 49, then split from Hallie for just a month, met and secretly married Melissa Cohen, 32, a South African blonde living in L.A. In a whirlwind romance, the couple reportedly met and married in less than 10 days.

“They met and fell hard and got hitched,” a source told New York Post‘s Page Six.

Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster, did not return a phone call to The Mirror.

Biden’s lawyer, Bart Calhoun, was lunching in Little Rock when I phoned him. He similarly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.