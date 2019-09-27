Bella Thorne Will Receive A Pornhub Award For Her First Porno

Actress Bella Thorne is set to receive a big award for her first produced porn film.

The former Disney Channel star will be awarded Pornhub’s Vision Award for her film “Him & Her,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

The awards show will be the second annual show and will be held on Oct. 11.

Last year, rapper Kanye West sat on the creative board and even debuted a new song at the awards show. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign will be performing. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)

As previously reported, Pornhub announced its partnership with Thorne in August. The “Blended” actress produced her first film “Him & Her.”

“My initial idea was to create a Christmas horror movie, but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film,” Thorne said at the time.

The film explores “this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance.”

“‘Her & Him’ is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other,” Pornhub’s Vice President Corey Price said about the film.

I’m happy to see Thorne getting the recognition she deserves. She’s an extremely talented actress and obviously a really good producer. She seems to be getting back in the game and I can’t wait to see what she does next.