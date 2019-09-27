Wounded Warrior Deconstructs Beto O’Rourke’s Gun Control Plan: ‘In A Country That Is Free, Freedom Comes With Risk’

Retired Staff Sergeant and Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones appeared on Friday night’s edition of “The Story with Martha MacCallum” to discuss presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s gun control proposals.

While Jones — a double-amputee who lost both legs serving in Afghanistan — took issue with people openly showing up at O’Rourke’s rally carrying assault weapons potentially “as a means of intimidating,” he also criticized O’Rourke’s plan to essentially ban most semiautomatic weapons, a much larger number of guns than many people realize.

WATCH:

“There are not 10 million, there are 20 million semiautomatic guns that can function essentially the same way with the same the same ammunition,” Jones said, out of which only “a few dozen in as many years have been used to invoke terror.”

Speaking to guest host Ed Henry, the Fox News contributor explained that some of the fear could come from the fact that O’Rourke does not “understand guns.”

“Beto lives in Texas,” he said. “I guarantee he has never been a few feet away from a semiautomatic weapon, yet he’s never been hurt by one.” (RELATED: Woman Who Confronted Beto O’Rourke Speaks Out, And She’s Got A Message For President Trump)

“At the end of the day, we accept alcohol in this country because of its recreational purpose,” Jones concluded. “There is no utility to alcohol outside of having a good time, yet thousands of people die from it every year. It’s not to say the two things are equal, but it is to say in a country that is free, freedom comes with risk. And we root out those that would use it badly.”