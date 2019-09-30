President Trump Explodes On Adam Schiff, Asks If He Should Be Arrested For ‘Treason’

President Donald Trump kicked off the week by publicly wondering whether Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for “treason” in a tweet Monday.

“Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people,” Trump said.

“It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?”

Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

The president lashed out at Schiff Sunday night after Schiff fabricated a portion of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a Congressional hearing last week. (RELATED: Schiff Admitted To Fabricating Part Of Trump’s Ukraine Call — These Outlets Ignored That Fact)

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason,” Trump said.

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Schiff later claimed that his words were “parody.”

The Ukraine Call Transcript was so damning that Adam Schiff had to completely rewrite it and make up quotes that weren’t in it.pic.twitter.com/bkB6RxLFjV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2019

The president and Schiff have clashed repeatedly over the course of his presidency. Trump has previously referred to the congressman as “pencil-neck.”