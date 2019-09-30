Politics

President Trump Explodes On Adam Schiff, Asks If He Should Be Arrested For ‘Treason’

President Donald Trump went after Rep. Adam Schiff on Twitter Feb. 8, 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The New Yorker

President Donald Trump kicked off the week by publicly wondering whether Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for “treason” in a tweet Monday.

“Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people,” Trump said.

“It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?”

The president lashed out at Schiff Sunday night after Schiff fabricated a portion of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a Congressional hearing last week. (RELATED: Schiff Admitted To Fabricating Part Of Trump’s Ukraine Call — These Outlets Ignored That Fact)

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason,” Trump said.

Schiff later claimed that his words were “parody.”

The president and Schiff have clashed repeatedly over the course of his presidency. Trump has previously referred to the congressman as “pencil-neck.”