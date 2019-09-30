Trudeau’s New Campaign Slogan Sounds A Lot Like Obama’s In 2012

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who continues to try to out race the many scandals plaguing his reelection campaign, announced his Liberal Party’s platform and a new slogan Sunday: “Choose Forward.”

It sounds an awful lot like the “Forward” slogan used by former President Barack Obama in 2012 as he sought a second term in office.

Trudeau and Obama enjoyed a close relationship when their years in power intersected. Some media outlets even referred to it as a “bromance.”

Trudeau’s introduced his “new” slogan at a campaign event in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga where he promised billions of dollars in new government spending with an attendant rise in the federal deficit and national debt, CBC News reported. (RELATED: Trudeau Refuses To Say If There Are More Blackface Images — Says He Cannot Remember)

Trudeau’s Liberal Party is promising financial relief for university students by taxing luxury goods and internet companies. “Middle class Canadians do the heavy lifting in our economy. So when we choose to give more help to the middle class and the people working hard to join it, we are choosing a stronger economy. We are choosing a more affordable, more fair Canada. We are choosing a cleaner, better country for our kids and grandkids. We are choosing forward,” Trudeau told supporters Sunday.

Before releasing his slogan, the prime minister has persistently declared that voting for his Liberal Party is a means of looking “forward” while supporting the Official Opposition Conservatives will only result in going “backwards.”

Since calling a federal election on Sept. 11, Trudeau has been hit by scandals and distractions. On the very day that Trudeau told Canadians they would be going to polls on Oct. 21, the prime minister was hit by accusations that his government had stymied efforts by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to begin a preliminary investigation into the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Trudeau’s former attorney general has accused the prime minster of pressuring her judicially to interfere on behalf of the Quebec contractor. (RELATED: Trudeau’s Approval Rating Drops Below Trump’s After SNC-Lavalin Scandal)

Then the blackface scandal erupted a week later as Trudeau’s admitted to donning both brownface and blackface makeup at various times in his life. The video and imagery was broadcasted by global media outlets and rocked Canadian politics. Over the weekend another blackface video emerged — the high quality footage showed Trudeau completely decked-out in black makeup that covered his face, arms and legs.

Trudeau tried to change the political channel on the blackface scandal by returning to one of his favorite themes — gun control. He promised to ban all “military-style assault weapons,” when it is virtually impossible already to possess an assault rifle under Canada’s strict gun laws.

Trudeau, who has built his political career on diversity and inclusion, has seen his popularity and that of his party continue to fall since the blackface scandal and the Liberals now trail the Conservative Party by several percentage points in recent polls