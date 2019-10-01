Clemson Leads Latest College Football National Title Odds, Alabama Is Second

The Clemson Tigers are still favored to win the college football national title.

According to the latest odds posted on Odds Shark, Clemson is leading the pack at +180, Alabama is at +260, Georgia is +650, Ohio State is +800, Oklahoma is +900 and LSU is +950, Auburn is +3000 and Wisconsin is +4000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said many times before, part of the reason Clemson is so high in the rankings is the fact that their path to the playoff is a joke.

Now, they did let UNC keep it dangerously close, but the Tigers are still going to be favored in every single game the rest of the way.

As long as Dabo Swinney doesn’t have any major slip ups, then they’re a lock to be playing in the postseason.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this and pour praise on an SEC team, but LSU at +950 is an absolute steal. From what we’ve seen so far, they’re probably the second best team in the SEC.

They’re going to play Alabama, and anything can happen in one game. Their offense is absolutely booming right now with Joe Burrow running the show.

The Tigers are going to be the biggest threat to the Crimson Tide, and getting them at +950 is the steal of the century.

Also, what the hell is with the Wisconsin Badgers being +4000? What a slap in the face to the hard working men and women in Wisconsin to disrespect our team like that.

Sure, we might have played poorly against Northwestern. I’m not making excuses at all. It wasn’t a good game.

However, do we all remember what happened the week before? We murdered Michigan in front of the country.

If Vegas wants to hand out free money, then I guess I’ll take it at +4000. Seems a bit foolish on their part, but here we are.

It’s the bargain of a lifetime!