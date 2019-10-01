Eric Holder: ‘You Have To Appear’ Neutral When You’re The Attorney General

Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder admonished one of his successors Thursday, accusing current Attorney General Bill Barr of having “crossed the political line.”

At a campaign event for a Democratic candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates, Holder said it’s important that the attorney general steer clear of the political fray. (RELATED: Bill Barr Says Epstein’s Death ‘Raises Serious Questions’)

“I think the Attorney General needs to be a little bit more sensitive,” Holder said of Barr. “You have to appear to be neutral when you’re the Attorney general of the United States. I fear he has crossed the political line.”

Holder also expressed concerns over the Department of Justice’s reputation under Barr. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Rips Into Democrats For Holding Bill Barr In Contempt)

“I think when people look at the Justice Department and think that it’s in some ways politicized, that has a negative long-term impact on the department,” Holder said.

Holder served as President Barack Obama’s attorney general from 2009-2015, where he was often criticized by Republicans for being openly political. During his tenure, Holder faced calls for his impeachment over the “fast and furious” scandal, and received intense criticism when he referred to himself as “Obama’s wingman” shortly before his departure.