Sam Darnold: ‘My Spleen At This Point Is Going To Do What It’s Going To Do’

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold recently had an amazing line about his spleen.

Darnold hasn’t played since coming down with mono, which can cause issues with the spleen. At this point, he’s pretty content just letting whatever happens unfold without worrying too much.

“It’s out of my control. My spleen at this point is going go do what it’s going to do,” Darnold said in a video posted on Twitter by Ralph Vacchiano on Monday. (RELATED: Sam Darnold Out With Mono)

“My spleen is going to do what it’s going to do” – Sam Darnold

My friends, this might be the football guy move of all football guy moves. If your spleen swells up and you take a hard hit, you could suffer some serious damage.

Yet, don’t tell that to Sam Darnold! He’s just going to let things play out. The spleen is going to do whatever it wants to do at this point!

Nothing Darnold can do to change that!

Most people would start panicking if they had mono and had an enlarged spleen. That’s usually a sign of things aren’t going well.

When most people get sick, they really don’t seem to remain calm. Again, Darnold is cut from a different kind of cloth.

If his spleen explodes, then so be it.

It’s hard to cheer against a guy like Darnold. Truly a football guy through and through. Let’s hope he comes back better than ever.