Zelensky Says He’s Never Met Rudy Giuliani

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he’s never met President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Zelensky’s comments contradict the anonymous whistleblower who claimed that the president had pressured Zelensky to speak with the former New York City mayor. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders: ‘The Only Corruption In This Entire Process Has To Do With The Bidens’)

“I’ve never met Rudy Giuliani,” Zelensky said. “Never. And never had any phone calls with him.”

WATCH:

The former New York City mayor has been making the rounds defending the president since the transcript of Trump’s call with Zelensky was released. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Says Joe Biden Is Not The Candidate To ‘Tackle A Lot Of Systemic Challenges’)

Leading Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings, Adam Schiff, and Eliot Engel subpoenaed Giuliani last week for documents related to the impeachment inquiry against the president.

The Congressman’s letter to Giuliani alleged said that the impeachment inquiry “includes an investigation of credible allegations that [Giuliani] acted as an agent of the President in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President.”

Democrats gave Giuliani a deadline of Oct. 15 to send them the requested documents.

Giuliani has recently claimed that Ukraine laundered $3 million to Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.