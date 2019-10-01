Sarah Sanders: ‘The Only Corruption In This Entire Process Has To Do With The Bidens’

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended her former boss Tuesday on Fox News, while saying that former Vice President Joe Biden and his family should be the focus of anti-corruption efforts.

Sanders also pushed back against criticisms over President Donald Trump’s handling of the now-infamous whistleblower complaint filed against him. (RELATED: Trump Hugs Disabled Veteran Following Emotional Rendition Of ‘God Bless America’)

“I think in the best way that they can, and that’s fighting back against the hypocrisy and what the real scandal here is,” Sanders said. “The only corruption in this entire process has to do with the Bidens.”

WATCH:

The former vice president and current democratic presidential front-runner has been the subject of criticism over his role in ousting a Ukrainian prosecutor who at the time was investigating Burisma holdings, a company his son was involved with. Biden denied ever speaking to his son Hunter over his role with the company, but a 2014 photo that emerged Monday showed the vice president golfing in the Hamptons with Hunter and Devon Archer, who also sat on the board of Burisma holdings at the time.

“It’s not the President, it’s not the White House, it’s the fact that Joe Biden was acting inappropriately and making probably sweetheart deals for his son,” Sanders said. “That’s the corruption in this process.”

“The President shouldn’t be getting impeached,” Sanders continued. “He should be celebrated for draining the swamp and following through on another one of his campaign promises.”

Sanders left the White House in July and recently signed on with Fox News as a contributor.