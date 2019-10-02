Obama Floated Border Moat With Alligators To Mock Republicans — Joe Walsh Used It To Attack Him

President Donald Trump has been roundly criticized over reports that he wanted a border moat with alligators and snakes — but former President Barack Obama suggested it in 2011 in an effort to mock Republicans, and then-Congressman Joe Walsh was all in.

Speaking on border security in 2011, Obama joked about building a moat while he mocked Republicans, saying that no effort he made to secure the border ever seemed to be enough.

WATCH:

“They wanted a fence,” Obama began. “Well — the fence is now basically complete. Then we’ve gone further.” He went on to tout his administration’s use of drones and cooperation with Mexico to combat “transnational criminal organizations.”

“All the stuff they asked for, we’ve done,” Obama continued, suggesting that Republicans would “move the goalposts on us” and push for more. “They’ll want a higher fence. Maybe they’ll need a moat. Maybe they’ll want alligators in the moat. They’ll never be satisfied.”

Then-Congressman Joe Walsh, a Republican from Illinois, took Obama’s words to heart and asked for just that — a moat with alligators — on the House floor.

Walsh brought a stuffed alligator to the lectern as he addressed the president directly, saying that not enough had been done to secure the border.

“If it will take introducing legislation calling for moats and these gators to get you serious about securing the borders, Mr. President, I’m game,” Walsh said, waving the plush toy for emphasis.

President Trump disputed reports that he had called for moats — complete with alligators and snakes — in a Wednesday morning tweet. (RELATED: Trump Denies He Suggested Putting Moats With Snakes And Alligators At Southern Border)

“Now the press is trying to sell the fact that I wanted a Moat stuffed with alligators and snakes, with an electrified fence and sharp spikes on top, at our Southern Border. I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough. The press has gone Crazy. Fake News!” he said.