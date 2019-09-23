Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Losing Her Bestfriend After Cheating Scandal

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner opened up about ending her friendship with Jordyn Woods after the cheating scandal.

Woods reportedly kissed Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson back in February after spending time with the former NBA player at a party. The scandal created a domino effect of relationships ending, including Woods and Jenner’s friendship.

In a recent promo for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Kardashian sat down with Jenner and talked about everything that happened, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel like this whole situation needed to happen for a reason for me, for her, for you, for everybody,” Jenner said. (RELATED: Jordyn Woods Claims She Was Blackout Drunk When She Hooked Up With Tristan Thompson)

“She was my security blanket. She lived with me,” she continued. “We did everything together and I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then they’re not there for others. Obviously I love her. Right now she’s kind of doing her thing. I’m doing my thing.”

It still makes sense to me that Woods would be cut out of the family entirely. You just can’t go around messing with your best friend’s sister’s baby daddy and think you’re going to come out unscathed. Maybe Woods and Jenner will have a reunion someday, but it’s highly unlikely.