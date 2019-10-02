Trump Says Schiff Should Be Forced To Resign From Congress

President Donald Trump said Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff should be forced to resign from Congress after a Wednesday press conference at the White House.

“He should be forced to resign from Congress. He’s a low life,” Trump said.

WATCH:

