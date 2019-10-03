Gigi Hadid And Former ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C. Call It Quits

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron have reportedly called it quits.

The pair, who were first linked to each other back at the beginning of August, are not dating anymore, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

Hadid and Tyler C. are both single and not seeing each other anymore sources close to the situation told ET.

The couple has never officially confirmed their relationship status, but made huge headlines after being spotted together around NYC. Tyler C. also accompanied the supermodel to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands.

Just last month, Tyler C. denied any relationship with Hadid in an interview with ET’s Lauren Zima. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler C. Denies Relationship With Gigi Hadid)

“We’re just friends,” he said at the time. “I mean… that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.”

Well, apparently they really aren’t together.

This doesn’t mean that they weren’t ever more than friendly with each other. You don’t just go to your new friend’s grandmother’s funeral in a completely different country unless there’s something else going on there.

Yet, it’s seemingly over now and I’m interested to see what happens next for Tyler C. He went on a date with “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown before the whole fling with Hadid started, so I’d be curious to see if we see the two get together again.