Ohio State Releases Chilling Hype Video For Michigan State Game

Ohio State recently dropped an unreal hype video of their Saturday game against Michigan State.

The Buckeyes will take on a pesky and tough Spartans team this weekend, and we all know big games require great hype videos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 1, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

This one didn’t disappoint at all. I hate the Buckeyes more than you all know, and it still had me ready to run through a brick wall.

You know you hit a home run in the hype video game when your enemies even love it. Give it a watch below.

Who is ready to smash through a brick barrier right now? Again, I hate the Buckeyes. I hate them so damn much.

More so than any other team in the B1G, I absolutely despise everything they represent. Yet, I’d be lying if I said that hype video wasn’t fire because it absolutely was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 1, 2019 at 11:52am PDT

The weird irony here is that I actually need Ohio State to destroy MSU. Despite hating them,the better the Buckeyes are, the better it is for Wisconsin.

So, as painful as this to say, I really do hope OSU rolls through the Spartans on Saturday. Judging from their play so far and the hype video above, I don’t think they’ll have much trouble.