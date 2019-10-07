6.49 Million People Watched Ohio State Beat Michigan State On ABC

Millions of people watched the Ohio State Buckeyes destroy the Michigan State Spartans 34-10 on Saturday night.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game on ABC was viewed by 6.49 million people. That made it by far the most viewed event on TV for the night.

College football has continued to put up some monster viewership numbers this season. They’re absolutely gigantic across all the networks.

Even for a game everybody expected to be a blowout, nearly 6.5 million people tuned in for the show Justin Fields and the rest of Ryan Day’s guys put on.

This OSU team is the real deal, and the eyes of the college football world are upon them. I say that as somebody who absolutely despises them.

Yet, I can’t lie. The Buckeyes look like a terrifying opponent.

The Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers play in a couple weeks. There’s a real chance both could be in the top five by that time.

If they are, the viewership numbers for that game are going to be through the roof, and it might not matter whether it’s during primetime or not.

All I know for sure is that it’s a great thing college football is putting up huge numbers. I don’t even care if it’s the Buckeyes or not.

Things are rolling right now in the sport.