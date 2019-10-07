Adam Levine Opens Up About His New Job After Leaving ‘The Voice’

Musician Adam Levine opened up about his new job since leaving “The Voice.”

Levine says he’s now a stay-at-home dad, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

The “She Will Be Loved” singer appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” where he talked about leaving “The Voice.”

“I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with and obviously we all know how I feel about Blake [Shelton],” he said. “I do miss it, but also I don’t miss how much I had to work. I was working for so many years.” (RELATED: Adam Levine Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ After 16 Seasons)

“Just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new, young family, to just have the greatest time ever,” Levine said about spending time with daughters Dusty, 3, and Gio, 1. “Now, I’m just kind of a stay-at-home dad. I stay at home and do very little.”

Levine began his mainstream career in 2002 with the reformation of the band “Maroon 5.”

It’s sweet that Levine is taking time to spend with his children. You don’t get this time back.

“The Voice” was a good side gig for Levine, and I’m okay with the fact that he was replaced with singer Gwen Stefani. However, I do hope that he plans to keep releasing music while he’s a “stay-at-home dad.”