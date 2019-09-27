Adam Levine Debuts Ridiculous New Hairstyle

Pop singer Adam Levine has been spotted with a new hairstyle.
Photos of the singer out in Los Angeles surfaced earlier this week and he is now sporting corn-row braids, according to a report published Wednesday by the “Today” show. The mohawk even ends with a rattail.
The mohawk appeared a couple months ago, but Levine has obviously spent time trying to figure out the best way to style it. This might not have been the best decision and many on Twitter agreed.
Adam Levine, my guy, NO. pic.twitter.com/pcHODGdrUD
— Chris Black (@donetodeath) September 27, 2019
“Adam Levine, my guy, NO,” one user tweeted alongside a photo of the hair cut.
“This would of really made the super bowl performance. A shame,” another user responded. (RELATED: Adam Levine Is Leaving ‘The Voice’ After 16 Seasons)
“[W]hat the fuck is yo with your hair? Who ever told you corn rows was the way to go lied to you! Are you having s breakdown ?” a user added.
Thoughts on Adam Levine’s new #cornhawk?? pic.twitter.com/MYWiZ4kA2H
— Zach Sang Show (@ZachSangShow) September 25, 2019
The “Girls Like You” singer is objectively one of the most attractive people on this planet, and I wasn’t sure there was anything that could take away from his ridiculously good looks. However, these photos may have changed my mind.
Levine has taken part in many different out-there hairstyle trends before, but this might be the worst one yet.