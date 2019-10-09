Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Zombie Apocalypse Series ‘Daybreak’

Netflix’s new series “Daybreak” looks like it might be a fun ride.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is, “So what’s life like in the apocalypse? It’s never what you’d expect. Find your tribe, grab your swords, and get ready to take on some Ghoulies.”

Zombie and apocalypse scenarios have been all the rage the past few years, and that won’t be changing anytime soon with this series. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give the trailer a watch below, and then we can dive in.

This looks like a fun coming of age story set to a zombie background. Does it look like it’ll be full of blood and violence? Not really.

It looks more like it’s going to trend towards “Zombieland” than a super gory film, but I’m still interested for sure.

As long as the corny and cheesy aspects are kept to a minimum, “Daybreak” could be Netflix’s next entertaining series.

Speaking of which, the streaming giant has just been cranking out great content for years at this point. So much of its original content is outstanding.

Whether it’s “Highwaymen” or “Ozark,” odds are it’s pretty great.

You can catch “Daybreak” on Netflix starting October 24. It looks like this one will be worth checking out.