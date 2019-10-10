Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Vanilla Dress During Kansas City Trip

Ivanka Trump absolutely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous vanilla dress during her trip to Kansas City, Missouri.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in a picture she shared on Instagram of her wearing the three-quarter length, bell sleeve, off white number that went down past her knees as she joined Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Senator Roy Blunt and Governor Mike Parson at a child care conference. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a cream-colored belt and black high heels. Ivanka captioned her post, “Kansas City certainly gave Sec. Azar, Sen. Blunt, Gov. Parson and me a warm welcome!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 10, 2019 at 1:37pm PDT

“Hearing from parents, administrators (and kids!) alike about the challenges faced in the child care space was enlightening and this great feedback will inform our work back in DC,” she added. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Here are several other pictures that have since surfaced on social media that show off the stunning look.

Ivanka Trump arrives at Peenn Valley Community college campus for meetin in child care. She’s at the Guadalupe Ctr faculty on campus #IvankaTrumpKC #Childcare #KMBC pic.twitter.com/YxVOXOJcew — Micheal Mahoney (@KCMikeMahoney) October 10, 2019

After a brief visit with the kids at the Guadalupe Child Care Ctr on the Penn Valley campus, Ivanka Trup will be part of a 30 minute meeting on child care issues. Also on campus #IvankaTRHMPKC #childcare #KMBC pic.twitter.com/4dz2qExLxG — Micheal Mahoney (@KCMikeMahoney) October 10, 2019

Just saw Ivanka Trump here at @MCC_KC_Online along with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, for a child care roundtable later today along with Sen. Roy Blunt, Gov. Mike Parson. Welcome to Penn Valley 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BvDWAP8Soj — ChuckSailors (@ChuckSailors) October 10, 2019

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a beautiful teal pantsuit during an event in Texas.

