Ivanka Wows In Striking Teal Pantsuit At Texas Event

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she showed up in a gorgeous teal pantsuit for an event in Dallas, Texas.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jacket and matching colorful pants that she paired with a black top as she joined Google CEO Sundar Pichai for a roundtable discussion focusing on assisting American workers for the changing economy at El Centro community college. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a matching green belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Advisor to the President @IvankaTrump & @sundarpichai, CEO of @Google, just arrived at @ECCOnline to announce expansion of Google’s online IT training certificate to more community colleges, as well as a commitment of 250,000 training opportunities. @wfaa #PledgetoAmericasWorkers,” WFAA reporter Ariel Plasencia tweeted, along with a clip of Ivanka at Thursday’s event in the pretty outfit. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

