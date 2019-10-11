NBC Reporter Claims That Shepard Smith Was Escorted Out By Security, Fox News Reportedly Denies

A Fox News spokesperson and other Fox sources reportedly pushed back after an NBC News reporter claimed that Shepard Smith was escorted out of Fox News headquarters in New York City by security Friday.

NBC News reporter Jo Ling Kent claimed in a tweet Friday afternoon that Shepard Smith was escorted out of the building by security, according to “sources.”

“Sources directly familiar tell me many Fox News and Fox Business staffers were “shocked” when Shep Smith announced his departure on @foxnews, some were visibly upset. He was escorted out by security, per sources. Fox plans to have a set of rotating anchors host his time slot,” Kent said.

Sources directly familiar tell me many Fox News and Fox Business staffers were “shocked” when Shep Smith announced his departure on @foxnews, some were visibly upset. He was escorted out by security, per sources. Fox plans to have a set of rotating anchors host his time slot. https://t.co/FfW2QUNaoD — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) October 11, 2019

However, The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr immediately pushed back, tweeting, “A Fox News spokesperson tells me that Shepard Smith was NOT escorted out by security.”

A Fox News spokesperson tells me that Shepard Smith was NOT escorted out by security. https://t.co/sH74Y5Aozw — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 11, 2019

Journalist Yashar Ali also chimed in on Twitter, claiming that reports of Smith being escorted out by security were not true.

“I’m seeing tweets saying that Shep Smith was escorted out by Fox News security. That is absolutely not true per a source familiar with the matter,” Ali said.

“You also don’t allow someone to sign off on live television and then deem them worthy of being escorted out because they are untrustworthy,” he added.

4. This is simply not true @jolingkent, he was not escorted out. You also don’t allow someone to sign off on live television and then deem them worthy of being escorted out because they are untrustworthy. https://t.co/3uNkLltSaU — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 11, 2019

Ali also tweeted a statement from a Fox News spokesperson, who said, “Shep’s exit from the building was planned and executed by Shep with Fox’s complete approval and the full support of FOX News – he was not remotely escorted out.”

5. From a Fox News spokesperson: “Shep’s exit from the building was planned and executed by Shep with Fox’s complete approval and the full support of FOX News – he was not remotely escorted out.” — Yashar Ali (@yashar) October 11, 2019

Smith announced that he was leaving the network Friday afternoon, saying that he hopes “facts will win the day.”

“This is my last newscast here. Thank you for watching today and over the decades as I traveled to many of your communities and anchored this program, Studio B, and Fox Report, plus endless marathon hours of breaking news,” he said. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Praises Shep Smith For Fact-Checking Trump)