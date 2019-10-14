Jerry Jones Criticizes Jason Garrett’s Performance Following Third Straight Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones criticized head coach Jason Garrett’s recent performance, although he made clear that he did not solely blame Garrett for the Cowboys’ three game losing streak.

“I’m going to be very trite. I was a lot happier with what he had done the first three games than what’s happened the last three games,” said, according to ESPN. “But the big thing I want to say is it’s not just him. This is across the board. That had a lot of input out there tonight to get in that spot.”

The Cowboys are now 3-3 following an inexplicable 24-22 loss Sunday to the putrid New York Jets. It’s been a shocking turn of events for a team that looked like they could be one of the NFL’s best through the first few weeks of the season. (RELATED: NFL Players Name Aaron Donald As One Of The League’s Best)

The season is still young and Dallas is still tied for first place in the NFC East. Still, Garrett is once again underachieving this year, and even Jerry Jones can only tolerate mediocrity for so long.

Garrett is in the last year of his contract and is now officially on the hot seat.