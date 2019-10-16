Biden’s Campaign Strikes Optimistic Tone Despite Lagging In Cash: Report

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign reportedly has about $9 million in the bank, which falls well short of those of his top competitors, according to federal data.

Biden’s funding lags behind that of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s nearly $26 million, Federal Election Commission reports show, according to The Wall Street Journal. The number is also substantially smaller than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s $33.7 million, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s $23 million.

The campaign didn’t seemed too concerned. (RELATED: Judge Roy Moore Has Raised $63K So Far As He Attempts Another Bid For Senate)

“We feel like we have the resources to run our race. This isn’t something that’s going to be over in Iowa or New Hampshire,” said Symone Sanders, a Biden campaign adviser, noting that the rest of the campaign is going to be a “dogfight.”

Biden also spent more cash than he raised in individual contributions in the third quarter, raising $15.7 million while plowing through over $17 million, the reports show. He spent more than half of that haul — $9 million — on payroll.

While Biden’s financial situation looks bad, the electioneering process looks even worse for other candidates vying for office. Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, for instance, raised only $63,153 and spent roughly $45,000 in 2019 as he takes another crack at a Senate run, according to FEC disclosures.

There are other starker examples of campaigns gone awry. Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh pulled in $130,000 for his long-shot primary bid against President Donald Trump, records show. He reported loaning $100,000 to his own campaign less than a week before the reporting period.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

