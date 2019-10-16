Ellen DeGeneres Once Gave Melania And Donald A Gold Baby Stroller. Yes, Really!

Ellen DeGeneres once gifted Melania and Donald Trump a gorgeous gold baby stroller, complete with a built-in chandelier. Yes, really!
The scope of the relationships the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has with people who don’t reside on the same side of her politically has been under scrutiny, after a picture of her joining George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys football game surfaced.
Now an article in The Cut, in a piece published Tuesday, highlights that Degeneres gave the Trumps the striking baby carriage in 2006 for their infant son, Barron, after pictures of it recently surfaced.
The flashback comes from an pictures slideshow in People magazine titled, "Baby Trump at Home" and includes a terrific picture of the first lady wearing a beautiful white lace, sleeveless dress while holding her son, and standing next to the gold stroller. Check it out here.
In response to the backlash DeGeneres was facing for the shot of her and former President Bush enjoying a football game together, the host sent a message of unity.
HAHAHA Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again https://t.co/LMWYhwVy10
— Matt (@Matthew_Oooo) October 7, 2019
“Here’s the thing, I’m friends with George Bush,” DeGeneres explained on her show. “In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different.”