Trump Nominates Sarah Sanders To Join The Fulbright Scholars Board

President Donald Trump nominated former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to join the Fulbright Scholarship Board on Wednesday.

Sanders, who stepped down from her White House position at the end of June, currently works as a Fox News contributor. Sanders served as press secretary for nearly two years, making her one of the longest serving officials in the Trump administration, and was widely adored by Trump’s supporters. (RELATED: ‘Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!’ — Crowd Erupts When Trump Calls Sarah Sanders To The Stage)

The White House announced Wednesday evening that Sanders would be returning to public service in some form, as the president nominated her to a three-year term on the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Sanders thanked Trump for the nomination on Twitter, writing, “Grateful to @realDonaldTrump to be named to the @fulbrightboard – established by the late U.S. Senator from my home state of Arkansas.”

Sanders is also rumored to be considering a run for governor of Arkansas.

Also currently serving on the Fulbright board is another former Trump administration official: Heather Nauert, who served as the State Department spokesperson and was later nominated for ambassador to the United Nations. Nauert withdrew from consideration before being confirmed.