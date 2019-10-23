Minnesota And Maryland Will Wear Helmet Decals For Mental Health Awareness

Minnesota and Maryland will have special helmet decals this weekend when they play each other.

Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday that the two teams would be wearing a “mental health awareness” decal on their helmets.

He added that the topic is “important” to him because he’s a dad who has “dealt with a son who had mental health issues.”

This is a great move from Maryland and Minnesota. Mental health is important across the board, but it’s something we should especially shine a light on in the world of sports.

It’s sounds crazy because people think athletes are on easy street. What people don’t see is what can happen behind the scenes.

We’re talking about athletes struggling with CTE, athletes struggling with pressure and expectations and athletes not knowing how to live in the spotlight.

All of those things can impact a person’s mental health. Maryland and Minnesota should both be commended for raising some awareness.

It’s a small gesture, but it’s important to take the first step. As we all learned with Tyler Hilinski, you can never really know what’s going on behind the scenes. (RELATED: Ryan Hilinski Says ‘Tyler’s Here With Us’ Following South Carolina Win)

His suicide sent shockwaves through the sport, and mental health has been an ever growing topic in the world of college football.

Props to both sides for coming together for a good reason. It’s another solid reminder that there are sometimes things that matter more than the scoreboard.