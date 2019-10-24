World

UK Police: The 39 People Found Dead In A Truck Believed To Be Chinese Citizens

Police officers drive away a lorry in which 39 dead bodies were discovered sparking a murder investigation at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on October 23, 2019. - British police said 39 bodies were found near London Wednesday in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria. Essex Police said the people were all pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London. Early indications suggest the victims are 38 adults and one teenager. A 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

The 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck trailer in England are believed to be Chinese citizens, police said Thursday.

The Essex police released an updated statement Thursday night announcing that all of those found dead are believed to be Chinese nationals. The statement also said that 38 of the dead are believed to be adults and that one of those found dead is a “young adult woman” rather than a teenager, as was previously reported by the Essex police.

The discovery of the truck has “led to the largest murder investigation in our force’s history,” the statement said, adding that the 25-year-old driver from Northern Ireland remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

“The lorry has since been removed from the industrial park to allow the next stage of our investigative process to be conducted in peace, and to give the utmost dignity to those within the trailer as we prepare for a coroner’s post-mortem examination,” the statement added. (RELATED: Police Find 39 People Dead In A Truck In England. The Driver Is Under Investigation)

British Police forensics officers work on lorry, found to be containing 39 dead bodies, at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on October 23, 2019. - Britain launched a major murder investigation after 39 bodies were found Wednesday in a truck from Bulgaria, as police tried to establish where the victims were originally from. All the victims were pronounced dead at the scene in an indusTrial park in Grays, east of London, triggering revulsion among politicians and once again putting the spotlight on the shadowy people trafficking business. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

British Police forensics officers work on lorry, found to be containing 39 dead bodies, at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on October 23, 2019. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The tractor unit of the lorry traveled from Dublin and entered the United Kingdom on Sunday, according to the police statement. The lorry “collected” the trailer at a Purfleet port around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and the cab and trailer left the port around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Waterglade Industrial Park around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday after “our colleagues in the East of England Ambulance Service” reported that 39 people had been found dead.

The case bears similarities to a similar incident in 2000 when 58 Chinese migrants were found dead after suffocating from heat in a refrigerated truck that had been shipped from Belgium, according to the New York Times. The truck’s refrigeration system had been turned off and a vent in the truck had been closed, but two men in the truck survived. Authorities sentenced the driver, who was Dutch, to 14 years in prison for his involvement in the case.

