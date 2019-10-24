Texas Politicians React To Jury Deciding Against Father Who Doesn’t Want His Seven-Year-Old Son To Be Transitioned To A Girl

The Daily Caller reached out to politicians from Texas to get their responses regarding the news of a jury in the state deciding against a father who doesn’t want his seven-year-old son to be transitioned to a girl.

Every Republican contacted by the Caller criticized the jury’s decision, saying there is no way a seven-year-old boy is old enough to make life-changing decisions. This comes as Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced an investigation into the case of the 7-year-old boy, James Younger, whose mother plans to transition him to a girl despite his father’s objections.

“We are fundamentally damaging young boys and girls because we are allowing our culture to make them an experiment in some fad and we should be ashamed,” Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy said to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Texas Gov Announces Investigation Into Case Of Mother Transitioning 7-Year-Old James Younger Against Father’s Wishes)

“This is a dangerous precedent and speaks to a larger question that our society needs to answer: should we encourage kids to make life-altering decisions that they can’t possibly comprehend? Should we hold adults accountable for pushing such radical notions? My answer is yes, we should draw the line, just as we do in so many other instances. The father of this child deserves our support as he fights to protect his son,” Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told the Daily Caller.