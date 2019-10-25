Purdue And Ole Miss Schedule Home-And-Home Series

Ole Miss and Purdue will play twice in the coming years.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Boilermakers will head to Oxford in 2033 and the Rebels will return the favor in 2034 by playing in West Lafayette. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 23, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT

Folks, this is what I have been urging and I’m glad it’s finally happening. We need SEC schools to do a gut check, find out if they want to play with the big boys and then they need schedule games against major teams.

Purdue certainly isn’t a Big 10 powerhouse program by any means at all, but they’re better than playing some cupcakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball) on Oct 22, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

I actually love the fact Ole Miss is doing this for a bunch of different reasons. First off, it’s just good for the SEC and Ole Miss to travel north.

It expands the SEC’s brand and it introduces the Big 10 and teams from the South to each other, which is always a good thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

Secondly, and maybe even more importantly, Ole Miss people are shockingly nice people. They’re the cream of the crop down south.

If people in Big 10 land are going to be meeting people from the SEC, I’m glad it’s people from Ole Miss. You couldn’t ask for better people.

Let’s hope the people in West Lafayette show them a hell of a good time.