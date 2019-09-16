Scott Frost: ‘You Don’t Know There’s A Hole In Your Boot Until You Put It In The Water’

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost had a bizarre comment following his squad’s 44-8 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

“You don’t know there’s a hole in your boot until you put it in the water. But, once the other teams see there’s a hole, they’re going to keep trying to go through the same place,” Frost said in a clip shared by the Big Ten Network on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his full quote below.

“You don’t know there’s a hole in your boot until you put it in the water.” “Educate, teach, educate, teach, educate, teach!” Enjoy our favorite Week 3 @B1Gfootball presser soundbites . pic.twitter.com/sHvr8J8owR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 15, 2019

What the hell is Scott Frost talking about. You don’t know there’s a hole in your boot until you stick it in water? I’m pretty sure that’s not a real saying at all.

I’m also sure that it makes next to no sense.

You can’t just look down and see whether or not there’s a hole in your boot? You can’t see all the dirt and stuff getting in it?

I feel like there’s ways to find out if you have a hole in your boot or shoe without having to stick it in some water.

I’m not a scientist, but it just seems obvious to me.

Is this how bad Nebraska has gotten? Their coach has resorted to bizarre comments to rationalize what’s happening on the field.

I guess losing to Colorado when you were expected to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl will do that to you.

I almost feel bad for Nebraska fans. Almost. They honestly believed they were going to be unstoppable this season.

Now, they already have a loss, and the coach followed that up by talking about boots, holes and water. What a bizarre situation we’re all watching unfold in Lincoln, Nebraska.

You just hate to see it!