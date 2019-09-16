Editorial

Scott Frost: ‘You Don’t Know There’s A Hole In Your Boot Until You Put It In The Water’

NCAA Football: Nebraska at Colorado

(Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost had a bizarre comment following his squad’s 44-8 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

“You don’t know there’s a hole in your boot until you put it in the water. But, once the other teams see there’s a hole, they’re going to keep trying to go through the same place,” Frost said in a clip shared by the Big Ten Network on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his full quote below.

What the hell is Scott Frost talking about. You don’t know there’s a hole in your boot until you stick it in water? I’m pretty sure that’s not a real saying at all.

I’m also sure that it makes next to no sense.

You can’t just look down and see whether or not there’s a hole in your boot? You can’t see all the dirt and stuff getting in it?

I feel like there’s ways to find out if you have a hole in your boot or shoe without having to stick it in some water.

I’m not a scientist, but it just seems obvious to me.

Is this how bad Nebraska has gotten? Their coach has resorted to bizarre comments to rationalize what’s happening on the field.

I guess losing to Colorado when you were expected to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl will do that to you.

I almost feel bad for Nebraska fans. Almost. They honestly believed they were going to be unstoppable this season.

Now, they already have a loss, and the coach followed that up by talking about boots, holes and water. What a bizarre situation we’re all watching unfold in Lincoln, Nebraska.

You just hate to see it!