Voice Of America Reporter ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump’s Meme Showing Him Awarding Medal Of Honor To Hero Dog

US President Donald Trump speaks during his visit of the new Louis Vuitton factory in Alvarado Johnson County, Texas on October 17, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Reporter

Voice of America’s (VOA) White House bureau chief fact-checked a meme President Donald Trump tweeted showing him awarding a Medal of Honor to the dog who partook in the al-Baghdadi raid.

Steve Herman tweeted a photo from Trump on Wednesday, where the dog who was injured during Saturday evening’s raid on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was photoshopped in front of the president. Trump was giving the dog, whose name is still classified, a Medal of Honor.

“AMERICAN HERO!” Trump’s tweet read. The photo was largely known as being photoshopped.

Herman fact-checked the meme Wednesday, appearing to not realize that it was intended to be known as a fake. He added that he “requested details from the @White House” on the photo because there was “no such canine event” on the president’s schedule.

The VOA reporter provided an update later with the White House’s response. (RELATED: Organizations For Journalists Not Reporting On The Attack Of Andy Ngo After A Week)

“‘It’s photoshopped,’ acknowledges a @WhiteHouse official. The dog is not here at the @WhiteHouse — yet,” Herman added.

He continued by finding the original picture, which was from when Trump gave former U.S. army soldier James McCloughan a Medal of Honor for “conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War.”

