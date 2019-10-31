Afternoon Mirror: NYT Writer Offers Morbid View Of Journalism

Quote of the Day:

“I like to ride my bicycle.”

— Andrew Yang, Democratic presidential hopeful.

MOOD: “We love revenge and we love porn, but we know for a fact the two should NEVER mix.” — Samantha Bee‘s Full Frontal show. The show was advertising a segment that aired last night on soon-to-be- ex-Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) on the inadequate laws against revenge porn.

MUST WATCH: Hill will deliver her final speech before Congress Thursday afternoon.

Foreboding…“The president has no events on his public schedule [today]. Prepare for tweets.” — Kathryn Watson, White House reporter, CBS News Digital.

Mother Jones journo admits appropriate, not kinky, love for cayenne pepper

“I go through so much fucking cayenne, man. You can add that shit to anything. It makes everything better. I’ve never added it to like ice cream or something because I’m not some deranged loner having sex with mannequins in my attic but I’ve added it to every sane thing.” — Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director, Mother Jones. (Read about the time that Dreyfuss felt ‘dumb.’)

NYT opinion writer offers dim view of writing

“There’s almost no space for writing anymore that’s joyful or an attempt to be creative. Hardly anyone is playing around with form or even just trying to entertain. So much of the joy has been sucked out of the internet unless its crowdsourced by platforms from ppl who aren’t paid.” — Charlie Warzel, writer-at-large, NYT opinion page. He went to work for the NYT in 2019. Before that, he was a senior technology writer at BuzzFeed News and. producer at NBC News.

D.C.’s Popville tells readers to cut the schoolmarm crap

“You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.” — Prince of Petworth. Read the whole post.

Candidate does shots, makes calls

The PARTY DON’T STOP at Brianna Wu 2020! About to do some shots and call some strangers! Whoooooooo……..zzzzzzzzz…… pic.twitter.com/QnOgwXQpBj — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) October 30, 2019

Journo loses her dog, Meatball

“I still can’t believe Meatball is gone. I’ve never been so sad in my entire life.” — Parker Malloy, Media Matters editor-at-large. (RELATED: The 50 Most Beautiful Dogs of Washington)

Journos are in awe of Deadspin reporters who resigned

Alex Kirshner, associate editor, Banner Society, member, Vox Media Union: “Really, this is hardcore as hell. Everyone in media is terrified of getting laid off at any given time, and a bunch of Deadspin people decided leaving was better than helping bad management take their website backward. They rule.”

David Gardner, sportswriter, Bleacher Reporter: “Quitting a job over your principles at any time takes immense courage. Even more so given this current media landscape.”

Gene Park, WaPo: “…Leaving your job on principle is brave as heck. Lots of admiration for the Deadspin editorial staff, a sports site I actually read and enjoyed. Hawaii will forever be grateful to them for the Manti Teo story.”

The Observer: Editor spots weirdness on Metro

“Bro with his bike blocking one of the doors with a tshirt tied over his head and furiously either clipping his fingernails or making holes in a piece of paper. Some A-grade weirdness on metro.” — Curtis Houck, managing editor, NewsBusters.

Breitbart News reporter cracks on CNN’s Jim Acosta

narcissistic [nar·​cis·​sis·​tic] : of, relating to, or characterized by narcissism: such as

a : extremely self-centered with an exaggerated sense of self-importance : marked by or characteristic of excessive admiration of or infatuation with oneself pic.twitter.com/uCrXcW1rSe — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 30, 2019

On Wednesday, Acosta tweeted out the news that the actual hero dog was not at the White House, as insinuated (sort of) in one of Trump’s many tweets. “A WH official said ‘the dog is not at the WH.'”

My coworker, Chuck Ross, remarked on Twitter, “Good one sniffing this one out, Jim.” (RELATED NPR Takes Issue With Jim Acosta’s Self-Congrats In New Book)

Gossip Roundup

Like Katie Hill, Rep. Duncan Hunter has an alleged sex with aides problem

Unlike her, there are no nude pics floating around of the California Republican.

“Some Democrats also pointed out the contrast between Hill and her fellow Californian, Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, who has refused to resign after he was indicted for using campaign funds to help fund at least five extramarital affairs, including allegedly with congressional aides.” — Politico story.

Local D.C. news outlets face on-air cussing after World Series win

“DC local news stations should really be on a delay tonight… nats fan live on the air: ‘DC needed this, we have some as***le in the f**king White House-‘ TOSS back to anchor ‘someone should wash that guys mouth out with soap’ #wonthefight” — Noah Gray, CNN.

“We’ve got some asshole in the fucking White House” #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1cTp6qvarg — Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) October 31, 2019

Some enjoyed it: “Loving watching drunk Nats fan cursing live on the local news.” — Valerie Volcovici, reporter, Reuters.

Juanita Broaddrick lets Kamala Harris have it

“Kamala laying off campaign workers & looks like she’ll be pulling out soon due to voters being too racist & sexist. NO, Kamala…. it’s because you have accomplished ZERO in Congress, you are NOT likable and you’re not even popular in your own home state.” — Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused former President Clinton of rape when he was Arkansas’s Attorney General. (RELATED: Juanita Broaddrick Calls Greta Van Susteren An ‘Imbecile)

Ex-Fox News scriptwriter reminds people she’s a ‘random’ YouTuber

“I’ve been getting a sudden pour of hate from people calling me an enemy. Guys I’m a random YouTuber who goes to school and muses about the stock market. idk where this is coming from but pls take ur anger somewhere else.” — Pardes Seleh, ex-scriptwriter, Fox News, formerly wrote for Mediaite. Seleh can’t help herself — she makes a splash. After she parted ways with Fox News, she said she was rejected from a D.C. abode because of her politics.