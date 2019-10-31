Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Start At Quarterback For The Dolphins Against The Jets

Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue starting at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

According to Sports Illustrated, head coach Brian Flores told the media on Wednesday that Fitzpatrick would continue to lead the offense instead of Josh Rosen when they play the Jets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Oct 28, 2019 at 4:47pm PDT

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. I don’t understand the logic behind playing Fitzpatrick at all.

I like the dude, he’s funny, he seems like a nice guy and he’s not a bad quarterback. However, he’s not in the future plans of Miami at all.

You know who could be? Josh Rosen, who was a first round pick, and has franchise quarterback potential. However, the Dolphins will never figure that out if they keep him glued to the bench.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Sep 21, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

This season isn’t about winning for the Dolphins. It’s about building for down the road. How can the team evaluate Rosen’s potential if he’s not playing?

There are going to be a couple passing options in the draft in 2020. The Dolphins might snatch a gunslinger if they think Rosen isn’t their guy.

Again, they’re not going to know that if he’s not playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on May 15, 2019 at 5:35pm PDT

I don’t get it at all. If Miami is serious about building for the future, then they need to figure out if Rosen can lead a team or not.

Playing Fitzpatrick might give them a better shot at winning today, but it doesn’t for the coming years. I like the guy, but the team has to ride with Rosen for the time being.