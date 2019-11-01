Evening Mirror: Meghan McCain Shreds Booker Aide (So Much For That Civility Booker Was Talking About On ‘The View’)

Quote of the Day:

“Almost every woman I know has taken nudes at sometime in her life. As more women under 40 run for office, we are going to have to figure out how to stand together and say it’s the leaking of them, not the taking of them, that is shameful.”

— Ashley Fairbanks, creative director, Julian Castro, presidential hopeful.

MOOD: “How long do I need to stay out to safely avoid trick or treaters?” — Josh Dawsey, White House correspondent, WaPo, on Thursday.

The Observer

“Politics is poison.” — Pardes Seleh, YouTube personality, former scriptwriter for Fox News, former writer for Mediaite.

‘Everything must go viral’

“I look at all of the news about Deadpsin and remember a conversation in which an editor stood on a chair in a full newsroom and said, ‘the new strategy is that everything we write just has to go viral’ and then stepped down from the chair and he was totally serious.” — Caroline Moss, Brooklyn-based author.

Meghan McCain tells off Booker campaign aide

After a fiery exchange in which Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker reminded Meghan McCain that people have to take care in the way they speak about one another, she snapped at him, saying, “Eh, I’m not running for president, with all due respect.” McCain called Beto O’Rourke “crazy” for his belief that gun owners should turn in their AR-15’s. She whined about authorities or people like Beto or Booker going after her brother’s AR-15. (RELATED: I’m Crying Because Meghan McCain Blocked Me On Twitter)

“Cory Bookers deputy political director apparently has nothing better to do with his time than this. Maybe if you spent less time on Twitter he wouldn’t be polling in 11th?” — Meghan McCain, co-host, ABC’s The View.

Sean Downey, Booker’s deputy political director, wrote, “More praise for @CoryBooker on the @MeghanMcCain exchange.”

Sen. @CoryBooker shares his impassioned stance on gun control, and explains his support of mandatory buybacks. “We can find the evidence-based way to accomplish this as a country, other countries have done it — we did it with machine guns.” https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/7bCRADdGXK — The View (@TheView) October 30, 2019

Tomi Lahren dresses up as AOC for Halloween

Lahren works for Fox Nation. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Wants Advice About Her Canker Sores)

I decided to dress up as the person who scares me most. The Democratic Dimwit Darling, socialist-loving, freedom-hating, former bartender herself @AOC pic.twitter.com/PAEK8LkfvI — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 31, 2019

The Dispatch‘s EIC Jonah Goldberg was not impressed… “I can’t stand a great number of things about ⁦‪@AOC‬⁩. But what on earth is shameful or embarrassing about being a former bartender?”

Ben Dreyfuss’s Halloween confessional

He can’t stand bite cup candies.

“I mean maybe I was like molested as a kid and it’s a repressed memory and the person constantly was biting into candies and that’s why I’m having such a strong reaction but like I really was honestly shocked at how popular these disgusting bite cup candies are. …That’s not even a joke. Like, I don’t know how I can be so repulsed by this thing that everyone else seems to be breezy with. There has to be a psychological explanation to it and it is probably traumatic.”

— Ben Dreyfuss, éditorial director, Mother Jones.

Confessional.

“I was really drunk last night after the gala but I still managed to neatly hang up my suit when I got home.” — Greg Price, social media, The Daily Caller.

Another Deadspin journo bites the dust

“I resigned from Deadspin this morning. That was a fun time you and me had there all those years, wasn’t it? Let’s do it again sometime.” — Drew Magery, former reporter, Deadspin, Gen by Medium.

WaPo Tik Tok guy hits the zeitgeist

“A barista just asked, ‘so what’s today’s TikTok?’ like we were talking about the weather.” — Dave Jorgenson, WaPo.

Gossip Roundup

Chrissy Teigen: “Now hiring: someone to lift my weighted blanket onto my body.”

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan flashes double bird on MSNBC. Here.

Beto’s out: “Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

Alyssa Milano has his back… “Thank you for being you, Beto. I can’t wait to see what comes next for you. I’ll be watching.”

ABC’s Amy Robach will run the New York city marathon. Here.

Gross… “Democratic PA state lawmaker Wendy Ullman: An early miscarriage is ‘just some mess on a napkin.’ Why don’t we ask some women who have actually LOST children in a miscarriage and see if they agree with you????” — Jason Howerton, TheBlaze.

Ann Coulter maybe wants to work for President Trump: “HEY POTUS: Appoint ME Sec’y of Homeland Security and I promise to permanently align your presidency with your promises, work for free, quit in a week, and make you a sandwich on my way out.” (RELATED: Journalists Delightfully Dunk On Ann Coulter)

If you haven’t watched Andy Lassner walk through a haunted house, you must. He’s an executive producer for The Ellen Show. Here.