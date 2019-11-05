Celebrate Emma Stone’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Emma Stone’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 31-year-old actress’ day, we searched the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable looks over the last few years. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Born in Scottsdale, Arizona, the “Crazy, Stupid, Love” star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she scored a part in the VH1 talent/reality show “In Search of the Partridge Family” in 2004 as the part of Laurie Partridge.(RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

Soon she would appear on the small screen a handful of times before she got her big breakout role on the big screen as Jules in the teen comedy drama, “Superbad” in 2007. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

And the rest, as they say is history. She would go on to score one hit movie role after another. Some of my truly favorites of Stone’s would definitely have to be “Easy A” in 2010 and “La La Land” alongside superstar Ryan Gosling in 2016. If you have never seen either one of these movies I can’t recommend more highly. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her incredible looks and let us know if you agree. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Emma! (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])