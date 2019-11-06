Top Trump Aide Won’t Testify In Impeachment Probe, Conway Says

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday that White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will not testify in the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump.

Her comments came after three House committee chairs wrote a letter Tuesday to Mulvaney requesting that he appear before a closed-door deposition in front of the foreign affairs, oversight and intelligence committees Friday.

Conway said she has been told “no” as to whether Mulvaney was planning to accept the request and testify, according to The Hill.

Q (from @fran_chambers): Will Mulvaney testify this week? Conway: “I’m told no.” Q: Are you worried you’ll be called to testify? Conway: “I’m not worried about that.” Q: Do you think you’ll be called? “I have no idea.” — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 6, 2019

The presidential counselor added that the impeachment hearings “should have been public from the beginning” and that Democrats can’t do anything to save the process, since it has been “ill-conceived from the beginning,” The Hill reported.

Conway also suggested that Democrats initiated the probe without a specific instance of impeachable wrongdoing in mind, asking, “Why would [the White House] try to be complicit in an impeachment inquiry when we don’t know what it’s about?” according to The Hill.

The committee chairs warned Mulvaney in their letter that a refusal to appear before the three committees would be “further evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse inference against you and the President.”

The letter also mentioned a New York Times report that detailed testimony from former White House aide Fiona Hill. (RELATED: Ukraine’s Fired Top Prosecutor Saw No Evidence Of Wrongdoing, Urged Giuliani To Launch US Investigation)

House Dem letter demanding that White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney sit for a deposition Nov. 9 cites Bolton’s comment reported last month: “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland & Mulvaney are coooking up.” pic.twitter.com/JUJ7cvsw9H — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) November 5, 2019

Hill testified that former national security adviser John Bolton said he wanted nothing to do with whatever U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and Mulvaney were “cooking up” in a pressure campaign on Ukraine to dig up dirt on 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, according to two witnesses who heard the testimony.

Trump made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July asking him to look into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the country, which became the center of a whistleblower complaint in September and inspired the impeachment inquiry.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.