Kid Doing ‘The Worm’ Upstages CNN’s Jim Acosta At Trump Rally

A kid doing “the worm” upstaged CNN’s Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta before President Donald Trump’s Louisiana rally even began Wednesday evening.

Washington, DC-based Canadian journalist Richard Madan tweeted a video of the dancing kid, adding, “The kid doing “the worm” behind @Acosta is the best thing I’ve seen today.”

The kid doing “the worm” behind @Acosta is the best thing I’ve seen today pic.twitter.com/SAIcupml1e — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) November 6, 2019

While Acosta was clearly unaware of the antics going on behind him at the time, he had to give the kid credit once he saw the video. “Nice work, kid!” Acosta said. (RELATED: Jim Acosta Interrupts Trump During Speech–Trump Responds By Calling CNN ‘Corrupt People’)

President Trump held Wednesday’s rally in Monroe, Louisiana, in support of businessman Eddie Rispone. Rispone is running against incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel-Edwards — who is both the only Democrat holding a state-wide office in Louisiana and the only Democratic governor in the South.