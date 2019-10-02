Jim Acosta Interrupts Trump During Speech. Trump Responds By Calling CNN ‘Corrupt People’

CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta heckled President Donald Trump, this time interrupting him while he was speaking during a press conference Wednesday with Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö.

“I just want to finish by saying, it’s an honor to be with the president of Finland. He’s done a fantastic job, very popular, beloved, over in Finland,” Trump said.

“The WTO has been much better to us since I’ve been president because they understand they can’t get away with what they’ve been getting away with for so many years, which is ripping off the United States. And please remember, the president’s last remarks, that we are a great democracy,” he continued.

“We are—the United States is a great democracy. And I’m airing what I’m airing, because we are in fact, a democracy. And if the press were straight, and honest, and forthright, and tough, we would be a far greater nation,” Trump said.

“We are, Mr. President!” Jim Acosta then shouted.

“We would be a far greater one, when we don’t have the CNNs of the world—who are corrupt people,” Trump shot back.

“Thank you very much everybody,” he said to end the press conference.

Acosta’s heckling of Trump during and after his speeches is a now-common occurrence.

Trump’s press conference had a number of fiery moments Wednesday, including when the president accused Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of helping to craft the whistle blower complaint against Trump. (RELATED: Schiff Knew Of Whistleblower Complaint Before It Was Filed)