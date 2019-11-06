Miley Cyrus Unfollows Exes On Instagram, Including Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus got everyone’s attention when she went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram, and that list included Liam Hemsworth, among others.

The 26-year-old singer reportedly unfollowed her ex-husband, Hemsworth, shortly after the “Hunger Games” star decided to make it official and unfollow Cyrus in response to a video she posted over the weekend showing her dancing with new beau Cody Simpson, according to Teen Vogue in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

Miley unfollowed Liam Hemsworth on Instagram after he unfollowed her for posting a video dancing with Cody Simpson pic.twitter.com/ueIVTT9cmz — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdates) November 4, 2019

And Cyrus not only unfollowed “The Last Song” star, but also Kaitlynn Carter, who she started seeing right after reports surfaced that the married couple were over after nearly nine months together. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

The unfollow move also comes just after Carter revealed in an essay in Elle magazine that she fell “in love” with the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

“I fell just as hard for her as I had the older man so many years before,” Carter shared. “It was that same familiar force of nature; I didn’t have to think about a thing or overanalyze.”

“It just happened and it felt exactly right,” she added. “Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”

For Miley and Hemsworth fans that may be still holding out hope for a reconciliation, there is one bit of interesting news. It turns out that neither the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker or the “Killerman” star have removed photos of the time the two spent together on their accounts. So there’s that!

