Cop Involved In El Chapo’s Son’s Arrest Was Shot 155 Times In Gruesome Execution

A police officer who was involved in the temporary arrest of El Chapo’s son was brutally murdered Wednesday in what is believed to be a targeted assassination by the Sinaloa Cartel.

A 30-year-old police officer, who is currently being identified by Mexican authorities as simply Eduardo N., was shot roughly 155 times in a shopping center parking lot on Wednesday, according to local media. Eduardo, an officer in Sinaloa’s State Preventive Police, was notably involved in the operation that led to the temporary arrest of Ovidio Guzman Lopez, one of drug lord El Chapo’s sons.

Surveillance footage shows the moment Eduardo was killed by two unknown assailants.

WATCH:

Footage shows Eduardo on Wednesday pulling into a parking lot in Culiacan, Sinaloa in a white vehicle. Moments later, a red car pulled in and parked right next to Eduardo. Then two men came out and immediately fired at his vehicle. Seconds later, they got back in their red car and drove away.

It is believed that the murder is linked to the Oct. 17 operation in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Mexican forces in October managed to arrest Ovidio Guzman Lopez. However, they were immediately overwhelmed by forces loyal to the Sinaloa Cartel, and were ultimately forced to surrender El Chapo’s son.

The botched operation served as a testament to the power of the drug cartels in Mexico, and a public embarrassment for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration.

While Eduardo did not personally arrest Guzman Lopez, he was involved in the subsequent firefight with the Sinaloa Cartel gunmen, according to Newsweek. He was not supposed to be working that day, Sinaloa’s Secretary of Public Security said, but he arrived on the scene to help government forces. (RELATED: ‘War Is Irrational’: Mexican President Rejects Trump’s Offer For War Against Drug Cartels)

El Chapo, known as one of the most powerful drug lords in the world, led the Sinaloa cartel before he was arrested and taken into U.S. custody. He was convicted of drug-trafficking charges in February, and is currently serving a life sentencein a supermax prison in Colorado.

The assassination marks the latest example of violence in Mexico. Nine members of an American mormon family were murdered on Monday when traveling between the Mexican states of Chihuahua and Sonora. Authorities believe the massacre was a result of mistaken identity, but others believe the family was specifically targeted. The victims included two infants, four children, and three women.

