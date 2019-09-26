Aaron Rodgers Says Packers Have To ‘Wake Up’ On Offense

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks the offense needs to play much better.

The Packers are still undefeated through three games, and a large part of that has been due to the fact that the defense has played very well. The star quarterback now wants his side of the ball to play better.

Rodgers said the following when discussing the Packers offense, according to the team’s website on Tuesday:

It’s time for us to do our part on offense…Moving forward, we’re going to play a stretch of really good football teams. At some point, we can’t expect our defense to shut everybody down. They have been but, at some point, the offense is going to have to wake up and start making some plays.

For as much as I dislike like the Packers and cheer against Aaron Rodgers, it’s always good to see a quarterback being blunt.

It’s incredibly refreshing to see Rodgers actually being critical of himself. That’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I had to double check just to make sure this was an actual real quote from him.

He’s also 100% correct. The Packers have been good enough on defense to beat a bad Broncos team, an average at best Bears team, and then were able to hold on for a win against a relatively decent Vikings team.

The offense showed flashes in all those games, but it didn’t do nearly enough to beat good teams.

If the Packers are going to hang with elite teams, then the offense has to improve. It’s really that simple.