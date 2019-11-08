Tom Fitton From Judicial Watch On Impeachment

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, to talk about impeachment, who his organization does the job journalists used to do, and the general lack of transparency in government.

Why are Democrats denying President Trump due process rights or even the ability to have his lawyers participate in their impeachment hearings? That just one of the many issues we discuss with Judicial Watch‘s Tom Fitton. We also cover how it’s getting harder and harder to get the federal government to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests. We also talk about how Judicial Watch discovered Hillary Clinton’s secret basement email server and why so-called news outlets no longer to the work of journalism anymore. It’s a great interview with the head of an important organization, check it out and subscribe!

