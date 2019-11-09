Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Will Start For The Chiefs Against The Titans

Patrick Mahomes will start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the Titans.

Mahomes is a few weeks removed from dislocating his kneecap, and now it’s time to get back on the field. According to Ian Rapoport, head coach Andy Reid informed the media Friday that Mahomes will start for the team after missing just two games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced at his press conference that QB Patrick Mahomes will start on Sunday vs. the #Titans, as expected. So he’ll miss just two games with a dislocated kneecap. Totally normal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

The fact Patrick Mahomes will only have missed two games is absolutely absurd. The dude dislocated his kneecap, and he’s already back!

I don’t know if it’s fair to say Mahomes is superhuman, but I think it’s 100% accurate to say he’s on a different level than most quarterbacks.

He’s like a video game character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:42pm PST

Matt Moore did more than enough to make sure the Chiefs would be in a good position when Mahomes returned. Now, the star of the team is back and ready to roll.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of run they can put together. With Mahomes healthy, there’s no question that Kansas City is an absurdly dangerous team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Oct 20, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

We’ll see what he does Sunday against the Titans. I have a feeling Mahomes is going to ball out once he returns to the field.