Matthew McConaughey Was The Best Part About The LSU/Texas Game

Texas might have lost to LSU on Saturday night, but Matthew McConaughey lived up to the hype.

The legendary actor was the GameDay guest picker and didn’t disappoint one bit from start to finish. From the moment he rolled up through the end of the game, the “True Detective” star stole the show. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out some of the highlights below.

Geaux Tigers! Corso is going with LSU, to Matthew McConaughey’s dismay. ( @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/pmarsuglH9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019

Matthew McConaughey just rolled into #CollegeGameday in the most Matthew McConaughey way ever pic.twitter.com/ieeT612tJp — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) September 7, 2019

McConaughey’s love for Texas sports is awesome. The man is a Longhorn through and through. He might be the most diehard sports fan in all of Hollywood.

Most famous celebrities are too cool for school, and wouldn’t ever get down at a college football game. Clearly, he’s cut from a different cloth.

The man just loves Texas football, and he’s not afraid to show it.

There’s no question at all that the world could use a few more passionate fans like McConaughey. Texas might have lost the football game, but he still put on a show.

Hopefully, he’s able to motivate the Longhorns to bounce back in a big way down the stretch. That’s one hell of a good team they have down in Austin.